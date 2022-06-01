North Carolinian stuck in snow learns why they call Buffalo the City of Good Neighbors

'Just helping people out, that's about it,' said Josh Demmin, who works for 716 Towing but was off duty when he saw one person's predicament.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The worst of weather often brings out the best in Buffalonians and during a Lake Effect storm, which brought a foot of snow to the Queen City on Thursday a North Carolina man who learned firsthand why they call Buffalo the City of Good Neighbors.

Ahmadu Lee was in Buffalo to visit relatives. After flying from the Tar Heel State, he rented a car, then got it hopelessly stuck while turning down Titus Avenue off of Broadway.

He also had an 8-month-old baby with him.

"Being from North Carolina and not seeing snow a lot, this is challenging," he said.

"But this gentleman here just stopped by and helped us. It's just incredible."

"Just helping people out, that's about it," said Josh Demmin, who works for 716 Towing but was off duty when he saw Lee's predicament.

He used his personal vehicle and a rope to get him out of the snow clogged street and on his way.

After Demmin left the scene, others told 2 On Your Side that he had actually helped several motorists who were stuck along the side streets off of Broadway.