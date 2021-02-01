Next wave of wintry mix expected Sunday

Any icy impacts will be limited to the Southern Tier and northern Pennsylvania with the rest of WNY minor snow accumulations.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Another round of wintry mix is on the way for Sunday, and while every county will receive these showers, ice accumulations that could lead to slippery roads will be limited to the Southern Tier and northern Pennsylvania.

On Saturday afternoon, the National Weather Service in State College, Pennsylvania, issued weather alerts ahead of this incoming system.

A Winter Weather Advisory begins at 5 a.m. Sunday and lasts until 3 p.m. for McKean and Potter counties. A mix of freezing rain, snow and rain is expected and could lead to slippery road conditions. Ice accumulations up to a tenth of an inch are possible.

These showers will also move into Western New York Sunday and primarily bring light snow. However, freezing rain and rain could mix in during the day, though no ice accumulations are expected. The Southern Tier could pick up an advisory as well for ice.

As for the snow, Western New York will pick up half an inch to an inch of snow Sunday. Upwards of two inches could accumulate at most.