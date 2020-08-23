Next round of severe weather possible Tuesday for Western New York

It really could be a hit or miss for Western New York, but the potential is there with the type of weather system moving in.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After another sunny, warm and quiet weekend, the possibility for severe storms is back in the forecast for Western New York.

A strong, sweeping cold front will approach and move across the Northeast on Tuesday. Depending on its timing crossing through Western New York, it will either be a hit or miss for the severe storms that day.

So, this weather set up could go one of two ways for Buffalo:

1. If the cold front moves through in the morning, a few storms are possible but will likely be on the weaker side.

2. If the cold front moves through in the afternoon or evening, there's a better chance for storms to develop, organize and strengthen.

As of Sunday evening, the first scenario is looking more likely of the two. Still, the Storm Prediction Center's Day 3 Outlook for Tuesday keeps Western New York is the slight risk area as there is still some uncertainty with the timing of the front and storm development.

Damaging wind gusts are the primary severe threat is storms become severe Tuesday.

No matter what, these storms will develop along the front and track from northwest to southeast Tuesday. With this in mind, there's a better chance for the Southern Tier and northern Pennsylvania to see the stronger storms, if any.