Buffalo, NY — One more run at summer-like temperatures is here and the temperature has officially broken a record at the Buffalo Airport.

The record high for today was 81° set in 1909. As of 1 p.m., the temperature at the airport was 82 degrees, with the potential for another degree or two to be gained before sunset. We will also be near 80° on Wednesday, the record high for that day is 85°.

The warmest temperature ever recorded in the month of October was 92° set back in 1927.

But by the end of the week, high temperatures only manage to reach the low to mid 50s.

