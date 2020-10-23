New record high temperature set in Buffalo

It hit 81 degrees in Buffalo Friday afternoon, which will go down as a new record for October 23rd.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With sunshine, a southwesterly breeze and an unseasonably warm air mass over the region, high temperatures reach the upper 70s and low 80s across Western New York.

Just after 2 p.m., it reached 81 degrees at the Buffalo Airport which is where records are kept and official observations made. Since then, the temperature fell and remained at 79 degrees through the afternoon.

So, the new daily record high temperatures for October 23 was set this afternoon with a high temperature of 81 degrees in Buffalo. This breaks the previous record of 77 degrees set back in 1991.

NEW RECORD: It officially hit 81 degrees at the Buffalo Airport this afternoon, setting a new daily record high temperature for October 23rd. The previous record for this day was 77 degrees set back in 1991. #StormTeam2 @WGRZ #nywx pic.twitter.com/edmMrG8Ttm — Elyse Smith (@ElyseSmithWX) October 23, 2020