New daily record high temperature set in Buffalo

The last time it was this warm in Buffalo on March 10 was when Rutherford B. Hayes was president.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The combination of sunshine, a strong southwesterly breeze, and unseasonable warm air help temperatures rise into the upper 60s and approach 70 degrees Wednesday afternoon.

Just after 4 p.m. it reached 70 degrees in downtown Buffalo. But at the Buffalo Airport in Cheektowaga, where local weather observations are recorded and kept at the local National Weather Service office, it only reached 69 degrees.

Regardless, 69 degrees still breaks and sets a new daily record high temperature for Buffalo for March 10. That record was set all the way back in 1878 with 68 degrees.

These warm temperatures are associated with a weather system that will also bring rain for Thursday and could lead to minor river flooding in Erie County. A Flood Watch had been issued from 1 p.m. Wednesday through 10 a.m. Friday due to possible ice jam flooding primarily along Cazanovia and Buffalo creeks. Significant, widespread flooding is not expected.

There will be a greater chance for ice jams and minor river flooding in regions that are vulnerable to those hazards this time of year. Those who live near creeks, streams and tributaries that were frozen or have begun to melt should monitor water levels this week.