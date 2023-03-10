Near record heat through Wednesday

Highs will be in the mid 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The heat is on and it's feeling more like August weather rather than the first week of October. Highs for Tuesday and Wednesday this week will be near, or even possibly tie, record daily highs. And the sunshine will also be prevalent for much of the week.

On Tuesday, the high temperatures should reach 85 degrees F which is only one degree off from the daily record high of 86 set back in 1898 on this date. Note, the average daily high for this time of year is 65.

For Wednesday, the high temperatures should reach 86 degrees F which is only one degree off from the daily record high of 87 set back in 1951 on this date.

Lake Erie is also very warm, even at a record warm temperature of 70 degrees F on October 2nd. The previous record high was 69 F, and the average is 64 F (according to the National Weather Service's historical Lake Erie temperatures data).

Finally a cold front will move in for later in the week and drop the temperatures quite a bit with rain moving in. Showers are expected to arrive late Thursday night and last through the long holiday weekend at times.