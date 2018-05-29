BUFFALO, NY -- Sunshine is expected today and tomorrow with near record highs.

The forecast for Tuesday shows it will still be very warm with highs in the mid 80s, near record warmth. The daily record high is 87 F set back in 1987. Isolated shower possible later in the day south, otherwise sunny and humid today with real feel values closer to 90 F.

Tonight will be clear and warm with lows in the mid 60s.

Wednesday we will start with sunshine and an increase in humidity, highs will approach 90 F, which is very close to the record daily high of 91 F set back in 2006.

It will be cooler near the lake shores with the lake water temperatures in the mid to low 50s.

Then, a more comfortable weekend expected with highs in the low to mid 70s and not nearly as humid.

This May has been among the warmest on record, and is currently at 3rd place for warmest May in 148 years in Buffalo! And with three more days of heat we should come out at second warmest May on record.

The warmest May on record had a monthly mean temperature of 64.3 F in 1991.

Second place was 63.8 F in 2012, and this May 2018 is at 3rd place at 63.7 F and very close to second place. The next couple days of near record heat to finish out the month should easily bring up the mean monthly temperature to make this May 2018 second place for warmest May on record. For reference, the average monthly May temperature is 56.5 F.

VIDEO: A look at the day's news for May 29, 2018

© 2018 WGRZ