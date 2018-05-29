BUFFALO, NY -- Sunshine is expected today with near record highs.

The forecast for today shows a high of 90 degrees which would be one degree shy of a record. On this date in 2006 it was 91 degrees..

It will also be quite muggy today a heat index in the mid 90s.

Then, a more comfortable weekend expected with highs in the low to mid 70s and not nearly as humid.

This May has been among the warmest on record, and is currently at 2nd place for warmest May in 148 years in Buffalo! And with three more days of heat we should come out at second warmest May on record.

The warmest May on record had a monthly mean temperature of 64.3 F in 1991.

This May is at 2nd place at 64.1 degrees The next couple days of near record heat to finish out the month should easily bring up the mean monthly temperature to make this May 2018 second place for warmest May on record. For reference, the average monthly May temperature is 56.5 F.

