NWS volunteer weather observer needed in Cattaraugus County

NWS Buffalo is looking for a new volunteer to report measurements and weather observations in southwestern Cattaraugus County.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The National Weather Service Office in Buffalo announced that they are in need of a new weather observer in southwestern Orleans County, specifically in or near Cattaraugus. This could include the towns of New Albion or Otto as well.

The duties of a COOP weather observer for the National Weather Service include taking measurements of precipitation, snowfall, and snow depth daily each morning and report them to the Buffalo office. This is a volunteer position, though an appropriate rain gauge and snow measuring stick would be provided for you.

These observations are then recorded and archived for future use, which could include warning decisions during severe weather, climate studies and drought/agricultural mitigation. Storm Team 2 also utilizes this data on a daily basis when forecasting sky conditions, temperatures, and referencing snow depth or rainfall totals.

While everyone got rain today, the amount varies completely across #WNY. Even within the greater #Buffalo area too! Not even a quarter of an inch in Williamsville with well over an inch downtown. #StormTeam2 @WGRZ #nywx pic.twitter.com/aNIsM8vdxE — Elyse Smith (@ElyseSmithWX) September 8, 2021

This position would be a part of the National Weather Service Cooperative Observer Network (Coop Network). The Coop Network comprises nearly 10,000 volunteer weather observers nationwide that report observations to the NWS.

If interested or for more information, contact Dan Kelly at 716-565-0204 or by email Dan.Kelly@noaa.gov.