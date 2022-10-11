National Weather Service schedules first in-person spotter training since the pandemic

There will be seven sessions in total this fall, four in-person and three virtual.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The National Weather Service Office in Buffalo has released the schedule for their annual fall Skywarn training sessions. And for the first time since the Spring of 2020, the schedule includes four in-person training sessions, two of which will be held in Erie and Chautauqua counties.

Topics discussed in the fall session include winter storms, lake-effect snow, and winter weather safety. NWS forecasters will also go over how to accurately measure snowfall and report it to their office.

Attendees will also learn what to report and how to report those observations to the NWS. Anyone can become a certified Skywarn storm spotter through this NWS program. After attending one of these classes, you will become a registered storm spotter with the National Weather Service and know how you protect your community during weather emergencies.

For those interested in participating, you'll only have to attend one session. Each session covers the same material and will last about two hours. Both the in-person and virtual sessions are free to attend but registration is required for the virtual sessions. The individual registration forms for the virtual sessions are linked below and then the location of the in-person sessions is provided as well.

NWS Buffalo Fall Storm Spotter Training Schedule:

Thursday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. - Lewis County Lewis County Jefferson Community College Education Center - 7395 East Rd, Lowville, NY 13367

Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. - Online Register here

Friday Nov 4 at 7 p.m. - Erie County Buffalo State College, Bulger Communications Center Lecture Room 217 - 1300 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14222 Important - Park in lot I-37

Wednesday, Nov 9 at 7 p.m. - Monroe County Monroe County Emergency Operations Center - 1190 Scottsville Rd., Suite 200, Rochester, New York 14624

Tuesday, Nov 15 at 7 p.m. - Chautauqua County Chautauqua County Municipal Building - 2 Academy St, Mayville, NY 14757

Thursday, Nov 17 at 11 a.m. - Online Register here

Tuesday, Nov 29 at 7 p.m. - Online Register here



When you have to take a snow measurement in April... 😐



Officially 3.5 inches of fluff in downtown Buffalo as of 9 am and it’s not over yet! ❄️ #StormTeam2 @WGRZ #nywx #AprilSnow pic.twitter.com/j8CX5RTwsf — Elyse Smith (@ElyseSmithWX) April 21, 2021