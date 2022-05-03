National Grid preparing for High Wind Warning across Western New York

The High Wind Warning is in effect for all of Western New York, except Allegany County, for Sunday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — National Grid is increasing its staffing in Western New York after a High Wind Warning was issued Saturday night.

The Warning is for all of Western New York, except Allegany County, for Sunday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sustained winds during this time will be between 25 to 35 mph, and gusts could be as strong as 60 to 65 mph.

Gusty winds will make for some difficult travel, especially for tractor-trailers on the 90 with an increased potential for some downed trees and power lines too. These strong southwest winds will also help boost temperatures on Sunday.

"We’re increasing staffing, extending evening and overnight work shifts, and closely monitoring a weather forecast that calls for strong winds, with gusts up to 65 mph, across portions of western and central New York through Sunday evening," National Grid said on Twitter.