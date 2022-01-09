National Buffalo Wing Festival forecast

Heading to Highmark Stadium for this Buffalo classic? One day you'll want to bring sunscreen. The other, an umbrella.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 20th annual National Buffalo Wing Festival will return to Highmark Stadium this year and the weather will (mostly) cooperate for this highly anticipated event.

The festival will be hosted both Saturday, from noon to 9 p.m., and then noon to 7 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $20 but parking is free.

As for the forecast, Saturday will definitely be the warmer of the two days with lots of sunshine, a few clouds in the afternoon and temperatures ranging between the mid-upper 70s to mid 80s throughout the event. It will be a bit breezy at times with a southwesterly wind between 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 at times. Attendees will want to stay hydrated and remember sun protection Saturday as it will definitely feel more like summer.

But Saturday night a cold front will begin to approach Western New York from the north and slowly move through into Sunday. This doesn't look to be too strong of a front but it will bring with it a few impacts for Sunday.

Heading to Highmark Stadium this weekend for #Buffalo @Wingfest?! Both days look pretty good with only one little snag... a few showers could linger into early Sunday afternoon. Definitely something #StormTeam2 will be keeping a close eye on! @WGRZ #nywx pic.twitter.com/ZjEXIgQNkR — Elyse Smith (@ElyseSmithWX) September 2, 2022

There is the chance for isolated showers and storms late Saturday night with a few showers continuing until the early afternoon Sunday. This front will pass from north to south through beginning early Sunday morning, so there is the chance that the front could pass through and clear out the rain before Sunday afternoon and when door open around lunchtime.