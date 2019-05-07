Beautiful for the end of the long holiday weekend.

A cold front moved through and is bringing much cooler and less humid air for the rest of the weekend into the beginning of the week.

High pressure helping with sunshine too for several days and a cooler and drier air mass from Canada for Sunday into Wednesday.

Sunday we will see mostly sunny skies with cooler highs in the upper 70s and much lower humidity with dew points in the 50s (after being in the low 70s the past several days). A shower chance well south.

We keep that weather pattern for Monday and Tuesday with sunshine and comfortable conditions and highs around 80.