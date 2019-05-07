Improving conditions as we head toward the end of the long holiday weekend.

A cold front moving through our area tonight will bring much cooler and less humid air for the rest of the weekend into the beginning of the week.

But first a few more showers and isolated storms with heavy rain at times ahead of it this evening and still a muggy night.

A Flash Flood Watch for McKean county in N. PA was canceled.

A Lakeshore Flood Warning is in effect from 2 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday for Niagara and Orleans counties. Once the cold front moves through the winds will shift and be from the northeast with sustained speeds of 15 to 20 mph over open water. The steady winds will kick up 2 to 4-foot waves in the nearshore waters of the lake. As a result, there is concern for higher lake levels and further erosion from the choppy waters. Those planning on boating on Lake Ontario on Sunday should use extra caution.

High pressure will be moving in and bring a cooler and drier air mass form Canada for Sunday and last into Tuesday.

Sunday we will see mostly sunny skies with cooler highs in the upper 70s and much lower humidity with dew points in the 50s (after being in the low 70s the past several days).

We keep that weather pattern for Monday and Tuesday with sunshine and comfortable conditions and highs around 80.