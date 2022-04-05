This Mother's Day forecast is a gift from Mother Nature to WNY moms

With seasonal temperatures and plenty of sunshine, this Mother's Day could be the warmest since 2018.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It doesn't get much better than this, especially considering the rollercoaster of a spring Western New York has experienced thus far.

In fact, Mother's Day could be the start of a stretch of sunny and warm weather that could last for nearly a week next week!

Sunday's forecast is a gift from Mother Nature to Western New York moms. After a couple showers Saturday morning and a cloudier day to start the weekend, Sunday will be the exact opposite. Morning lows Sunday will start in the low 40s and rise to their seasonal mid 60s range in the afternoon under a bright and sunny sky.

These conditions are thanks to a strong area of high pressure that will build into the Northeast and Canada beginning Sunday and could last through early next week. With this in mind, these sunny and warm days could start Sunday and last through much of next week.

Besides a few showers heading into the weekend Friday night and Saturday morning, the forecast isn't too shabby.



And with temperatures this back in their seasonal range around the holiday, this could be the warmest Mother's Day since 2018 when it was 74 degrees and sunny. The record for warmest Mother's Day on record in Buffalo is May 14, 1961, when it reached 83 degrees!

Another fun fact, depending on how you look at it: it has snowed five times on Mother's Day since 1980, with the most snow for the holiday being in 1977, when half an inch of snow fell that fateful Sunday.

Weather records for Mother's Day in Buffalo go all the way back to 1914 and were observed and recorded at the National Weather Service Office in Buffalo.