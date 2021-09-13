More thunderstorms possible this week

The next round of thunderstorms is possible Monday evening.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Last night's thunderstorms were the first of what could be a couple of rounds of storms over the next few days.

A warm front will head back into Western New York Monday afternoon, which will be the trigger for another cluster of storms into the overnight hours. These storms have the chance to be strong to severe with heavy downpours and strong gusty winds.

The storms will move out of the area by Tuesday morning leaving Western New York with summer-like conditions Tuesday with quite warm and humid conditions. Highs will warm well into the 80s.