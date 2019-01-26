BUFFALO, N.Y. — After record snowfall fell Friday in Buffalo we are getting ready for more snow Saturday night into Sunday, followed by some bitter cold temperatures as we head into next week.

Light snow was expected to develop Saturday night into parts of Sunday, where anywhere between 2 and 4 inches of new snow can be expected through the afternoon. It does not look terribly heavy and should not produce the white-out conditions that we saw Friday.

Temperatures Sunday should warm into the low 20s, and it will also be rather breezy with the southwest wind 15 to 20 mph gusting to 35 mph. There will be a break Sunday night into Monday, with more snow on the way Monday night and into Tuesday.

Our high temperatures will occur Tuesday morning before Arctic air begins to pour in Tuesday night.

Wednesday and Thursday will prove to be bitter cold, with some of the coldest temperatures in a few years expected around Western New York.

An air mass that is currently over the North Pole will come plunging down and bring single-digit high temperatures, overnight lows between 5 and 10 below zero, and very dangerous wind chills.

Also, snowfall that falls both Sunday and again on Tuesday will blow around, causing very poor travel conditions for the latter part of the week.