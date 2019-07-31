BUFFALO, N.Y. — After what was a relatively warm and dry July, it appears that the first half of August will take on a slightly different feel.

There are indications that the weather pattern across Western New York will remain very comfortable, with seasonable temperatures and periodic rains for the first half of the month.

The jet stream pattern, or the flow of winds in the upper atmosphere, will continue to bring mild conditions across the Great Lakes and suppress any major heat well to the south.

Because of that, temperatures should hover very close to below normal over the next two weeks.

That does not mean we won't have warm days, but temperatures look to remain very comfortable over the next two weeks. The wind flow will also keep high humidity levels away with drier air from Canada taking hold over Western New York.

In terms of rainfall, Western New York will experience a favorable jet stream pattern to bring periodic rains to keep any extended dryness at bay.

This will bring us enough rain to keep our gardens watered, but not enough to cause any flooding type issues which can sometimes occur in the month of August.

The one thing to watch however, are the tropics. If any tropical activity were to occur in the Gulf of Mexico, or in the Atlantic, some moisture could eventually flow our way. There are no signs of that just yet.

Bottom line... get ready for an extended period of very nice weather and very comfortable weather across Western New York for the first half of August.