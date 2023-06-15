Moderate drought conditions persist for WNY

Most of Western New York is under moderate drought conditions.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The U.S. Drought Monitor upgraded most of the Western New York area to Moderate Drought conditions, up from Abnormally Dry conditions, late this week.

Northern Pennsylvania continues to be under Moderate Drought conditions. Areas east of Albion and Batavia, down into the northeastern corners of Wyoming and Allegany counties, are still considered Abnormally Dry.

It was just this past Saturday that marked 21 consecutive days of no measurable rain at the Buffalo Airport since 1938, which ranks ninth for driest stretches on record, according to National Weather Service records. If you look at data since the 1870s, it's tied for the top-18 driest stretches.

And still not a lot of rain has fallen for the months of May and June with most days being without rain. May fell well below average with rainfall, and so far June is following the lead.

After rain on Friday, there won't be much rain expected for another week.

Keep checking in for updates!