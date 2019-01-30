BUFFALO, N.Y. — From -30 degree wind chills to 50 degree warmth. That is the transition we will all experience during the next few days. Temperatures will climb through the weekend with a gusty breeze Saturday and a few rain showers on Sunday.

That quick warm-up could rapidly melt some of the 1 to 2 feet of snow on the ground. Snow melt will slowly filter into surrounding creeks and rivers and could help to loosen ice that has been forming over the past couple of weeks.

If that ice jams downstream, communities near the affected waterways may need to be ready for ice jam flooding.

A Flood Watch has been issued for Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties from 1am Monday until 1am Thursday.

Rainfall is not expected to contribute much to flooding. Only about a quarter to a half inch of rain will fall during the period of the Flood Watch. But there is an estimated 2 to 4 inches worth of rainfall in our current snow pack. The runoff could result in swollen creaks and rivers and cause ice jam flooding.

The areas of biggest concern are near the Buffalo Creeks, Cattaraugus Creek and the Upper Allegany River, but any waterway could experience minor flooding.

Air temperatures during most of next week will stay in the 40s in the afternoon and a couple of nights could even stay above the freezing mark.