Memorial Day weather records: Yes, it usually is warmer

But the holiday weekend that is usually marks the beginning of summer hasn't always felt like it in Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Many consider Memorial Day weekend to be the unofficial start of summer, and seeing as Meteorological Summer begins on June 1, you would expect it to feel like summer weather-wise.

But as weather history for the date, and this weekend, shows us, that's not always the case.

The coldest temperature ever recorded on Memorial Day in Buffalo was 34 degrees the morning of May 30, 1961.

On the flip side, the warmest temperature ever recorded on the holiday is 87 degrees. That recorded was set on May 30, 1944, and was just nearly tied nine years ago when it reached 86 degrees on May 28, 2012.

Surprisingly, it hasn't reached 90 degrees officially in Buffalo on Memorial Day in the 150 years since record keeping began. Another category that's missing: no record of snow on Memorial Day.

The most precipitation recorded on Memorial Day was when it rained 1.16 inches on May 31, 1993. And of the past 40 years, there have been 17 Memorial Days that have record a trace or more precipitation. Based on this, you could say there's just less than a 50-50 chance of rain on Memorial Day.

Climatology for late May shows that morning lows should usually be in the low 50s with afternoon highs near 70 degrees around Memorial Day.

And while the long, holiday weekend has been off to a cooler start, it looks like temperatures will warm up enough to be close to seasonal for Memorial Day itself.