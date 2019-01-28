BUFFALO, N.Y. — Winter Storm Watches have been posted for most of WNY from later Tuesday through Thursday.

Erie, Genesee and Wyoming counties are under a Winter Storm Watch from 4 p.m. Tuesday until 7 p.m. Thursday.

Cattaraugus and Chatauqua counties are also under the Winter Storm Watch from 4 p.m. Wednesday until 7 p.m. Thursday.

Monday will have a cold start, but a relatively mild finish with temperatures warming to the mid 20's. Snow is expected to start falling Monday night and continue into Tuesday.

Tuesday night is when weather conditions are really expected to worsen. Temperatures will plummet into the single digits with a gusty southwest winds developing. Lake Erie is only about 40% ice covered, so there is plenty of open water to generate heavy lake effect snow. Current models have a steady band of lake effect snow aimed very close to Buffalo and the Southtowns from Tuesday night into Thursday.

This snow band is not expected to meander much, so significant totals are possible. Some areas could get 1 to 2 feet of snow.

wgrz

Combine the snow with winds up to 35 and 40 mph and that will set the stage for blizzard-like conditions potentially Wednesday and Thursday.

Wind chills could also make temperatures feel like 25 to 35 below zero.

The weather will impact travel on Wednesday, Thursday and possibly into Friday as well.