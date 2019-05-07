A cold front moved through and is bringing much cooler and less humid air for the rest of the weekend into the beginning of the week. The frontal boundary did bring some impressive 24 hour rainfall totals (NWS) mainly on Saturday and into the night for several spots. The Dunkirk Airport reported 2.73", Little Valley 2.22", southeast Lockport 2.02", Grove 1.82", Elma Center 1.69", Clarence Center 1.55", northeast Buffalo 1.46", Delevan 1.29", southwest Hamburg 0.93", and the Buffalo Airport 0.59".

Beautiful for the end of the long holiday weekend also thanks to high pressure building in from Canada with nice conditions for several days and a cooler and drier air mass tonight into Monday.

Comfortable overnight temperatures in the mid to upper 50s, and mainly clear skies, maybe a shower well south into early morning otherwise sunshine for Monday and still comfortable average highs around 80 and lower humidity with dew points in the 50s (after being in the low 70s).

We keep that weather pattern into Tuesday with sunshine and highs low 80s but by Wednesday things will heat up once again with highs upper 80s to near 90 and higher humidity once again. But should be short lived. Then storms return Wednesday night.