Appleton, NY — It is now the local fruit season. Many strawberries are being harvested this week in Orleans County, and fruit trees in Niagara county are coming along well.

The apricots are growing well along Lake Ontario as well as the cherries at Bittner Singer Orchards in Appleton, despite the up and down weather the past couple months.

"April was record cold so everything moved very slowly... by the end of April we were at least a week behind," said Jim Bittner, the owner of Bittner Singer Orchards. "And then May came and was just the opposite, it was warm and things actually moved ahead."

Apricots at Bittner Singer Orchards in Appleton, NY

Bittner says the fruit is getting closer to harvest, and that's when it's actually the time to worry more about the weather.

"Especially sweet cherries are really stressful for harvest," Bittner said.

Cherries at Bittner Singer Orchards in Appleton, NY

In fact, even too much rain can be a big problem and most of a cherry crop can even be taken out.

"The worst thing is if it rains in the evening and the fruit stays wet all night, we come out in the morning and we have a lot of cracked cherries and once they're cracked, they're worthless," Bittner explained. "It's so full of sugar and a cherry cannot expand so the water on the outside goes through the skin... and the cherry explodes, it cracks that way."

And Bittner says it has happened before, but thankfully it doesn't happen often.

"One year I can remember back in the 90s we lost our entire sweet cherry crop because it just rained and rained and rained all of July," Bittner said. "The way we are set up today we have many different varieties that ripen throughout the month of July."

So here's to really hoping for some sunny days leading up to the local sweet cherry harvest. Cherries should start their harvest in a few weeks around July 1, followed by apricots.

© 2018 WGRZ