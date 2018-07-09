BUFFALO, N.Y. - Former tropical storm Gordon's winds may have weakened, but it still has plenty of Gulf moisture with it as it heads into the Midwest Friday night.

Saturday will stay dry in Western New York, but clouds may be stubborn most of the day ahead of Gordon's remnants.

Light rain from Gordon will begin in the Southern Tier and northern Pennsylvania on Sunday morning and then spread northeast to Buffalo and the Falls by early afternoon. Rain could become heavy later Sunday evening through early Monday morning. It will taper off through later Monday afternoon, meaning the start of the week could be a bit of a washout.

There is a potential barrier for the heaviest rain and that is the cool, dry air that will be working into the region Saturday. It may prevent that tropical moisture from heading too far north and could potentially limit rainfall totals in the Niagara Frontier.

The biggest rainfall totals will likely be south of Buffalo with 2 to 4 inches possible in places like Bradford, Jamestown and Wellsville. The Niagara Frontier should see totals ranging from half an inch to a little over an inch.

Rainfall rates should stay manageable in most spots, but there could be some areas of flooding for the morning drive Monday. Travelers should plan ahead for some delays at the start of the week.

This rain will also keep temperatures on the cool side. Expect it to feel like the 50s and 60s Sunday afternoon.

