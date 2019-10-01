Snowfall through Thursday has been wide ranging.

Impressive in some locations with next to nothing in others. Some areas were in the right position with a wind direction off the Lake in those areas saw over a foot of snow including areas in the hills of southern Erie, Chautauqua and Wyoming counties.

Another area that saw enhanced snowfall was East of Buffalo along the Thruway especially in Genesee County. However areas right along the lake shore including Dunkirk, Silver Creek and Athol Springs very little snow fell.

Lake effect snows courtesy of a Northwest wind usually favor hilly terrain to ring out much snow with areas at lower elevations getting far less. Snow showers should really taper off this afternoon.

Other snow totals include

6.5" Akron

6" Rapids

5.7" Clarence

4.5" Lockport

3.6" Buffalo Airport

.5" Dunkirk

Our seasonal snowfall in Buffalo currently stands at 31.4" which is about 13" below average.