BUFFALO, N.Y. — We will barely be two days into spring, yet Western New Yorkers will have to endure another snowfall with gusty winds. Winter just won’t let go.

Snow is expected to develop on Friday as a deep area of low-pressure forms over Eastern New York. This developing storm will pull down some cold air from Canada allowing temperatures to drop so that the system will bring mainly snow as well as gusty northerly winds that could exceed 40 mph. All of WNY should expect snow with the highest totals in the hills of the Southern Tier as will just inland from Lake Ontario.

A few inches of snow are possible despite the high March sun angle. The snow may even come down heavy at times in the afternoon and evening making for poor travel conditions.

Temperatures will remain cool on Saturday however the snow melt will begin given the high March sun. In fact, with warmer temperatures expected on Sunday much of the snow should melt.

Early next week will also be somewhat unforgiving as another push of cool air arrives allowing for another rain and snow mixed on Monday followed by cold temperatures on Tuesday.