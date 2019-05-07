The cold front that will bring relief from the stifling heat, humidity and drenching storms of the past couple of days will also renew flooding concerns along the Lake Ontario shoreline later this weekend.

A Lakeshore Flood Warning was issued Saturday morning, and will be in effect from 2 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday for Niagara and Orleans counties.

The cold front is expected to pass through Western New York late Saturday evening. After that, the wind will shift from the northeast with sustained speeds of 15 to 20 mph over open water.

The steady winds will kick up 2 to 4-foot waves in the nearshore waters of the lake. As a result, there is concern for higher lake levels and further erosion from the choppy waters.

Those planning on boating on Lake Ontario on Sunday should use extra caution.