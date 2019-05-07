The cold front that will bring relief from the stifling heat, humidity and drenching storms of the past couple of days will also renew flooding concerns.

A Lakeshore Flood Warning was issued Saturday morning, and will be in effect from 2 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday for Niagara and Orleans counties.

The cold front is expected to pass through Western New York late Saturday evening. After that, the wind will shift from the northeast with sustained speeds of 15 to 20 mph over open water.

The steady winds will kick up 2 to 4-foot waves in the nearshore waters of the lake. As a result, there is concern for higher lake levels and further erosion from the choppy waters.

Those planning on boating on Lake Ontario on Sunday should use extra caution.

A Flash Flood Watch has also been issued for a portion of central Pennsylvania from 1 p.m. Saturday until midnight.

According to the National Weather Service in State College PA, this includes Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Clearfield, Elk, McKean, Somerset, and Warren.

Flash flooding and localized torrential rain is possible due to thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. 2 inches of rain is estimated to fall in less than one hour.

Torrential rain and gusty winds are possible with some of these storms for our area into the early evening.