BUFFALO, N.Y. — If it isn't the cloudy, rainy and windy weather we’ve had recently that has been keeping swimmers away from Lake Erie you could also add the cool water temperatures to the list of reasons that the Lake hasn’t been terribly inviting yet.

Currently the temperature of Lake Erie near the Buffalo Marina is 64° which is the coolest lake temperature for this date and at this location since 1992. That temperature is about 3° below average but still far from a record low temperature for the date which was 55° set in 1972.

In order for the water to warm up, we need some sunny, warm and calm days.

It does appear with temperatures in the 80s over the next week or so, that water temperature should warm up into the 70s by mid-July.