Lake Effect season has begun

Lake effect clouds and rain common as Fall season approaches.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Welcome to lake effect season. No, that does not mean snow is in the forecast as that is still months away. However, the lake effect precipitation process actually has begun.

Lake Erie and lake Ontario can help enhance cloud cover and precipitation, either rain or snow, when the lake is significantly warmer than the air above it.

Lake Erie and Lake Ontario reaches its warmest temperatures of the year from late July through September before beginning to cool in October. Beginning at the very end of summer season and through the fall season cool air from Canada periodically moves into WNY. When that cool air travels over the warm lake, clouds can form downwind of both lakes and even some rain showers and possible water spouts. Again these clouds and rain showers form when there is a large temperatures difference between the warm lakes and cool air above it.