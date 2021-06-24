June's Strawberry Moon, last Supermoon of 2021, rises Thursday night

It's the first full moon of summer, last Supermoon of 2021 and will be visible between the clouds across Western New York Thursday night.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Be sure to take a peak at the moon Thursday night as it is the last Supermoon that will be visible across the Northern Hemisphere until next spring.

This month's "Strawberry Supermoon" technically begins at 2:40 p.m. EDT on June 24th, 2021. But in Buffalo, it won't be until about a half hour after sunset (8:58 p.m.) at 9:22 p.m.

Here's the meaning behind the name. June's full moon is nicknamed the "Strawberry Moon" because it coincides with the summer solstice and the strawberry harvest season across the United States. As for the Supermoon designation, that's when the moon is at it's closest point in it's orbit around the Earth, or "perigee." This means that this month's full moon will appear to be larger and brighter.

June's Supermoon will also be the final of four consecutive Supermoons and last one of 2021. The next Supermoon wont occur in the Northern Hemisphere until May 16, 2022.