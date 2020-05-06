June 2020 named National Ocean Month

With an official proclamation from the White House, the National Ocean Service will provide resources for the month-long observance.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Late last month, President Donald Trump signed the presidential proclamation to name June of 2020 National Ocean Month.

Throughout June, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's National Ocean Service will be releasing public and virtual programs to showcase different initiatives in place and how people can help.

There are also resources posted daily to social media through official accounts and the hashtag OceanMonth2020. Few of the topics already covered this month have been shipwrecks, reef conservation and algae blooms.

And while there is only technically one "global ocean," the National Ocean Service recently added a new basin to its running list.

Historically, the four basins part of the global ocean have kept to the Atlantic, Pacific, Indian and Arctic Ocean basins. However, now most countries have adopted and accepted a fifth basin: the Antarctic or Southern Ocean basin.

The Southern Ocean basin is now the "newly" recognized basin by the U.S. Board of Geographic Names.