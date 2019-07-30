BUFFALO, N.Y. — July has been either feast or famine in terms of rainfall across Western New York. Even the rainfall that fell over the weekend brought additional rain to areas that don’t need it and sparse rainfall to areas that do.

This month has seen copious amounts of rain across the Southern Tier with rainfall totals between 5" and 8” for the month quite common.

The highest total we can find so far is Little Valley with 8.73” of rain for the month.

At the same time, very little rain has fallen from the southtowns and up to Buffalo. For instance, Buffalo has had just over an inch of rain so far for the entire month.

Rainfall that fell over the weekend fell in a very similar pattern.

Many areas in Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties picked up between one and almost 3” of rainfall. Even areas to the north got some beneficial rains including Niagara Falls which pickup over and 1.5” of rain. All the while Buffalo picked up .01” of rainfall.

Buffalo has one more opportunity to get some rain before the end the month and that will come tomorrow. There will be a chance of some scattered downpours so hopefully areas that have been shadowed from rain this month will pick up at least something.