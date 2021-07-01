Independence Day forecast: Classic July

BUFFALO, N.Y. — At a glance, this Independence Day will feel like a summery, July day with warm temperatures, a little humidity, and chance for a stray shower or two. But any fireworks displays for Sunday night are a go!
A cold front will move through Western New York on Thursday, and this will bring welcomed change to the region. Thanks to that, we can expect more comfortable warmth and humidity heading into the weekend.
And besides a couple storms Friday afternoon and few showers Saturday, it's going to be primarily dry Friday through Monday.
Friday and Saturday will feature the lowest humidity, but the chance for a few storms, mostly across the Southern Tier, with high temperatures only in the mid 70s. We'll reach the upper 70s Saturday after a few showers move through in the morning.
Sunday looks to be the pick day with a partly cloudy sky and high temperatures near 80 degrees in the afternoon. It will be a little more humid by Sunday but not oppressively so. And for those who have the day off of work Monday, the forecast will be similar to Sunday's.