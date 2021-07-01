Independence Day forecast: Classic July

It will be a bit rainy heading into the holiday weekend, but things should dry out just in time (if not sooner) for any fireworks displays Sunday night.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — At a glance, this Independence Day will feel like a summery, July day with warm temperatures, a little humidity, and chance for a stray shower or two. But any fireworks displays for Sunday night are a go!

A cold front will move through Western New York on Thursday, and this will bring welcomed change to the region. Thanks to that, we can expect more comfortable warmth and humidity heading into the weekend.

And besides a couple storms Friday afternoon and few showers Saturday, it's going to be primarily dry Friday through Monday.

Friday and Saturday will feature the lowest humidity, but the chance for a few storms, mostly across the Southern Tier, with high temperatures only in the mid 70s. We'll reach the upper 70s Saturday after a few showers move through in the morning.