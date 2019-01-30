BUFFALO, N.Y. — Rapidly melting snow will run off into surrounding creeks and rivers and could help to thin and loosen ice that has been forming over the past couple of weeks. If that ice jams downstream, communities near the affected waterways may need to be ready for ice jam flooding.

A Flood Watch has been issued for all of Western New York through Wednesday.

A Flood Warning has been issued until 7:30 a.m. Tuesday for an ice jam in southern Erie County. As of 7:37 p.m. Monday, Route 5 was closed in both directions due to flooding from Big Sister Creek in Evans.

A Flood Warning has been issued until 4:45 p.m. Tuesday for Cazenovia Creek near Ebenezer and Buffalo Creek near Gardenville.

Flood Warnings continue overnight for the highlighted regions. This mainly concerns areas immediately surrounding Buffalo Creek, Cazenovia Creek and Cayuga Creek.

Many areas in Erie County are experiencing issues with flooding including homes on School and Jack Berry streets in West Seneca. Those spots were being evacuated Monday evening.

This is near Fourteen Holy Helpers Church, near Union Road.

People who are being evacuated are being moved to the Union Road Fire Hall, about a mile south of the scene.

Two additional homes were evacuated on School Street, bringing the number up to six homes and one apartment building.

A man who lives on School Street in West Seneca told 2 On Your Side that he owns a 1967 Rolls Royce Silver Shadow. It appears to have at least some flood damage. He said he doesn’t usually keep the car out, and that if he knew it was going to flood, he would’ve put it back in storage.

The Forecast

Rain is expected Monday night, however that is not expected to contribute much to flooding. Only about a quarter to a half inch of rain will fall during the period of the Flood Watch.

The areas of biggest concern continue to be the Buffalo Creeks, Cattaraugus Creek and the Upper Allegany River, but any waterway could experience minor flooding. Any low lying areas are also prone to some ponding.

Temperatures will fall Tuesday which will help slow the snow melting and ease the runoff into the creeks.