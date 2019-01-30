BUFFALO, N.Y. — Rapidly melting snow will run off into surrounding creeks and rivers and could help to thin and loosen ice that has been forming over the past couple of weeks. If that ice jams downstream, communities near the affected waterways may need to be ready for ice jam flooding.

A Flood Watch has been issued for all of Western New York through Wednesday.

A Flood Warning has been issued until 7:30 a.m. today for an ice jam in southern Erie County. Route 5 is still closed in both directions due to flooding from Big Sister Creek in Evans.

A Flood Warning has been issued until 4:45 p.m. today for Cazenovia Creek near Ebenezer and Buffalo Creek near Gardenville. The flow on Cazenovia creek has fallen below flood warning levels.

This is near Fourteen Holy Helpers Church, near Union Road.

People who are being evacuated are being moved to the Union Road Fire Hall, about a mile south of the scene.

Two additional homes were evacuated on School Street, bringing the number up to six homes and one apartment building.

A man who lives on School Street in West Seneca told 2 On Your Side that he owns a 1967 Rolls Royce Silver Shadow. It appears to have at least some flood damage. He said he doesn’t usually keep the car out, and that if he knew it was going to flood, he would’ve put it back in storage.

The Forecast

Runoff will lessen today as temperatures fall into the low 30s this afternoon. Freezing rain is possible tomorrow.