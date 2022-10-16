Eight Days of Hope extends relief efforts following Hurricane Ian

Eight Days of Hope announces they are extending their time in Florida helping rebuild following Hurricane Ian.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The dedicated volunteers, some from Western New York, have been helping restore and rebuild communities devastated by Hurricane Ian. Teams have been gutting homes, cutting down damaged trees, and tarping roofs.

Eight Days of Hope President and Founder, Steve Tybor, announced that they will be extending their current outreach in Fort Meyers, Florida through November. Originally, volunteers were scheduled to leave the area on Oct. 31 but now they will be in the area providing help and resources until Nov. 12.

"Volunteers have traveled across the country to help those during a major time of need. And there's so much more to be done. We are grateful for the response as we seek to help families throughout the state," said Tybor.

Overall at least 30 vehicles, some from Buffalo, Mississippi, and Iowa headed to Florida following Hurricane Ian. That included four trailers set up for hot showers in private bathroom stalls. They also got a new $1 million mass-feeding unit with refrigeration and meal preparation.

Hurricane Ian ripped through Florida as a Category 4 hurricane on September 28. The 150 mph winds and water tore through homes and businesses along the coast. Several Western New Yorkers who have moved to Florida, or have property there are just some of the thousands still picking up the pieces from the storm.