Hurricane Delta weakens a bit to category-3 as it approaches Yucatan

Max sustained winds dropped to 120 mph by very early Wednesday.

NEW ORLEANS — Hurricane Delta

5:45 AM #Delta Update: Delta made landfall at 5:30 am CT near Morelos, Mexico with 110 mph winds (Cat. 2). It will stay a Cat. 2 today as it emerged in the Gulf of Mexico, but strengthen to a Cat. 4 Friday AM. Then weaken back to a Cat. 3 or a 2 Fri. afternoon with a landfall on central LA coast.

The intensification Monday and Tuesday was stunning. On Monday morning, it was just a tropical depression with winds of about 35 mph - and by Tuesday afternoon, its wind speed more than quadrupled to 145 mph. The rapid strengthening was due to the extremely conducive environment in the Caribbean with very deep warm water and very little wind shear. The storm is also rather small which allows for faster strengthening and weakening.

Delta could clip Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula on Wednesday morning before moving into the Gulf of Mexico early Wednesday as a Category 3 or Category 4 storm.

Impact details for the Gulf Coast are unclear at this time as landfall is still uncertain. The forecast path shifted slightly westward early Tuesday with a center line near the Atchafalaya basin.

A lot depends on the strength and timing of the steering currents.

The first steering feature will be a high pressure area over the western Atlantic. It will build farther east to keep the system moving northwest.

The second steering feature will be a trough of low pressure that will slide over the central and southern US late in the week. When Delta encounters the trough, it should pull to the northeast.

A final steering consideration is a spot of low pressure in the southern Gulf leftover from Tropical Storm Gamma. This might exert a slight westward push on Delta.

If any of these features changes a bit in timing or strength, it will affect the path of Delta - and that will greatly determine how intense impacts will be for the New Orleans area.

The National Hurricane Center warns that the average error for the location of a system four days out is about 160 miles, so the long-range part of the forecast could easily shift east or west this week.

While there is still uncertainty on the eventual path and intensity of Delta, the current forecast from the National Hurricane Center has the system barreling toward the Louisiana coast as a Cat. 3 or Cat. 4 hurricane through Thursday night, then weakening on Friday before landfall... but only to a Cat. 2. Eventually cooler waters near the Gulf Coast and increasing wind shear should limit its strengthening potential.

Right now any impacts for south Louisiana would likely happen late Thursday through Saturday - but again, it's difficult to say how intense any impacts will be this far out.

Rainfall of 2-5+ inches, along with coastal flooding and strong winds look likely in that timeframe if the system takes the current forecast path.

A lot depends on the timing of the trough, along with the effect of Gamma's remnants in the Gulf, plus the exact position of the storm when it reaches the Gulf and a few other factors. Until we see these things take shape, we'll have some uncertainty.

Right now there are no other areas that look likely to develop soon in the Atlantic basin.





