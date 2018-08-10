JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Hurricane Michael moves closer to the Gulf Coast, storage company U-Haul is opening its units to those who may need a place to store their valuables.

Nearly 30 locations throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas are offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box containers to residents who will be impacted by heavy winds and rains from the storm.

Michael is poised to make landfall along the Florida panhandle Wednesday, and the state's governor, Rick Scott, has already declared a state of emergency. He's urging folks in the storm's path to take precautions to protect their homes.

Enter U-Haul.

"Storms like these create an immediate need for secure locations where residents can store the belongings they wish to protect," said U-Haul's Tallahassee's president Chris Ferguson said. "As a member of these communities, we are in a position to lend a helping hand by providing this free self-storage service to our neighbors in harm's way."

The company offered a similar deal after Hurricane Florence flooded the Carolinas.

Families looking to get more information on the free storage should reach out ot the nearest participating U-Haul store. Locations by state are as follows:

