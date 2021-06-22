Humid with a chance for rain: the forecast for this year's Buffalo Marathon

Racers should prepare now for a warm, humid morning on Sunday. There is still some uncertainty about the chance for rain.

The weather in Buffalo can vary quite a bit, even in the summer. But when it comes to this year's Buffalo Marathon race, runners and walkers should plan ahead for true "summer-like" conditions.

Starting late this week, a mini blocking pattern will set up in the atmosphere over the central Atlantic Ocean and the Midwestern U.S. The pattern will feature a strong area of high pressure (the blocking system) over the ocean and a very slow-moving cold front (the blocked system) to our west.

The slow progression of that front means there will be several days for moisture to travel northward from the Gulf of Mexico. By race day, dew point temperatures may be back in the upper 60s to 70 degrees. That is the tropical air that some love, but many around here despise.

This kind of blocking pattern also makes warmer-than-normal conditions a strong possibility. As of Tuesday evening, temperatures are forecast to be in the upper 60s around sunrise Sunday morning. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 80s.

It is still a little too early to make a call on specific timing of rain chances on Sunday, but anytime there's warm, humid air and a cold front not too far off, the chance for some scattered showers exists. This is something forecasters with Storm Team 2 will be able to hone in on in the coming days.

Past Buffalo Marathon races have taken place with much more comfortable conditions, but the odds of that coming to fruition this year dropped when the race was move from its usual Memorial Day weekend slot to late June because of COVID-19 restrictions.

The average temperatures the last weekend of June are in the low 60s in the morning and near 80 degrees in the afternoon. The last weekend of May? Those averages are in the low 50s and low 70s respectively.

For runners, that 10 degrees jump in averages makes a big difference, but of course those are just averages. Mornings have been in the 40s in the past this time of year. They've also been in the 70s.