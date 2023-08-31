Hot temperatures expected next week

One of the warmest stretches this season is possible as we head into meteorological fall.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Meteorological summer ends on Thursday, August 31, however, what could be one of the warmest stretches of the season is on the way for next week when the kids go back to school. There have been a few warm stretches this summer season, but what is on the way for next week could rival those.

Starting with the Labor Day weekend, temperatures are slowly going to be building so that by Labor Day itself high temperatures should warm into the mid 80s. It will only be getting warmer from there.

As high pressure builds over the Great Lakes, temperatures are expected to get into the upper 80s or near 90° Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of next week.

Buffalo has had only three days of 90° weather this year, but there's a chance we could be adding a few more next week.