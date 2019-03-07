BUFFALO, N.Y. — This Fourth of July will be warm and rather humid which is typical of this time of the year. However, it's not expected to be quite as hot as it was last year, when we had a record high of 93°.

This year, we are expecting temperatures in the mid to upper 80s with elevated humidity levels, so it will actually feel like it’s in the low 90s.

Most of the day will be dry, but we could see some thunderstorms develop in the afternoon. Any storm could bring lightning, heavy rain and maybe a brief gust of wind. The good thing is those storms will not be too widespread and if one does pass over your location, it won't last for long.

These thundershowers will decrease once the sun goes down, leaving most fireworks displays unhindered by the weather.

If you’re heading out to the beach, Lake Erie's temperature is already in the upper 60s, which is a rapid increase in just the past week. Winds are expected to be light so wave the action will be low making for nice swimming and boating weather.

Friday and Saturday will have more widespread storms as a cold front comes through, but we'll end the holiday weekend on a great note with low humidity and comfortable warmth.