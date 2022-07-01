Highmark Stadium forecast: Bills' regular season finale will be chilly, breezy

The last regular season home game will be chilly and breezy, with the chance for a light wintry mix before Sunday's game.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The last regular season home game against the New York Jets will be pretty seasonal by January standards. But the game being pushed back to later in the afternoon is a positive thing with regard to the forecast.

The next low pressure system will be moving across the region this weekend and impact Western New York on Sunday. A light rain shower will move in Sunday morning but will be ushered away as a cold front moves in early in the afternoon.

While this front will bring another batch of rain and snow showers, and cool things down after, it will help to clear out the precipitation too. So conditions will likely be drying out by kickoff at 4:25 p.m., but don't rule out a few flurries for the first half of the game.

Otherwise, temperatures will be in the mid 30s around kickoff for the Bills and Jets and fall into the upper 20s throughout the game.

The breeze will be a factor too, with winds out of the west at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 on Sunday. This will also provide a wind chill making it feel like the low-mid 20s at times in Orchard Park.