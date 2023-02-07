x
High Wind Watch issued for portions of WNY

Wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible Thursday, potentially leading to localized power outages and minor property damage.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thursday's weather system will bring with it scattered showers and gusty winds, which could lead to isolated impacts. 

A High Wind Watch has been issued for Chautauqua, Erie, Niagara, Orleans, and Genesee counties from 7 p.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday. A southwesterly breeze between 30 to 40 mph is expected with gusts up to 60 mph possible. The strongest gusts will be along the lakefronts. 

Winds of this magnitude could lead to localized power outages, downed trees, and minor property damage. Best to secure any outdoor objects prior to Thursday evening to prevent damage. 

