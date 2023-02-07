High Wind Watch issued for portions of WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thursday's weather system will bring with it scattered showers and gusty winds, which could lead to isolated impacts.

A High Wind Watch has been issued for Chautauqua, Erie, Niagara, Orleans, and Genesee counties from 7 p.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday. A southwesterly breeze between 30 to 40 mph is expected with gusts up to 60 mph possible. The strongest gusts will be along the lakefronts.