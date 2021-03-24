High Wind Watch issued for most of WNY for Friday

The winds will be sustained between 25-35 mph but higher gusts to 50-60 mph are possible. These wind speeds can cause power outages and downed trees and limbs.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A High Wind Watch has been issued for Friday for all of WNY except Allegany Co. Winds could gust between 50 and 60 mph.

A strong area of low pressure will bring a swath of rain across the area Thursday night into Friday morning. As the low passes to our North it will strengthen allowing for strong winds to funnel down the length of Lake Erie. The winds will be sustained between 25-35 mph but higher gusts to 50-60 mph are possible. It is worth noting some computer models are hinting at even stronger gusts.