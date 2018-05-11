Buffalo, NY — A High Wind Warning has been issued for parts of Western New York today through 6 AM Wednesday morning.

Strong winds are possible afternoon with some gusts up to 50 to 60 mph. Winds will stay gusty all the way through Wednesday afternoon before easing in the evening. The strongest winds are expected along the immediate Lake Erie lakeshore and western Niagara County.

A Wind Advisory remains for Orleans, Genesee and Wyoming counties until tomorrow at 6 AM. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible.

Flooding along the Lake Erie shoreline is also a concern due to the strong, persistent winds. Because of this, a Lakeshore Flood Warning will be in effect for coastal Erie and Chautauqua Counties from noon today until 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Water level rises of up to 8 to 8.5 feet may cause damage to any remaining docked boats and other vessels. Route 5 in Hamburg and other low lying, vulnerable roadways may also be impacted.

All of this is occurring as we are focused on the conditions for the weekend. Our first lake effect snow of the season is possible, and it could be the earliest lake effect snow set-up since November 2013.

