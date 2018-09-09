HOLLAND, N.Y. - Hundreds of Monarch Butterflies are flying in Holland this warm season, thanks to local Gretchen Reszka. "This year I don't have an exact count but I believe it will be above 350," Reszka said. "Is just the best feeling in the world...watching them all fly away."

That's up from her count last year of 273, and way up from her first year of raising butterflies. "I probably started 6 or 7 years ago...and I think the first year I had 13," Reszka said.

Gretchen starts a summer out by finding butterfly eggs on milkweed leaves, and helps nurture them through their entire growing cycle. From caterpillar to chrysalis, and then to a butterfly. "The entire process takes about 28 days," Reszka said. "The first time ever I actually didn't collect some eggs I had found...this year it was just too much, but that's a good sign that there are that many."

Gretchen says she wants to help give the Monarch Butterfly population a boost, so she helps out as many caterpillars and butterfly eggs as she can. "Percentage of eggs that will actually mature into a butterfly out in the wild is I read point 5 and 2 percent," Reszka explained. "This is what makes it all worth while, all the nights staying up late and feeding everyone...when you see that many of them successfully emerge and fly away, it's just a terrific feeling!"

For more information on how to help these butterflies, check out:

http://www.learnaboutmonarchs.com/

http://www.monarchwatch.org/

http://www.butterfly-fun-facts.com/

© 2018 WGRZ