BUFFALO, N.Y. — Following what should be a very warm day, and possibly record-breaking with highs in the 80s, thunderstorms are expected to quickly developed Tuesday evening.

Tuesday’s sunshine and southerly breezes are helping to load the atmosphere with energy needed to cause the storms to grow quickly. It is also quite humid which will make the storms potentially heavy rainfall producers.

Right now, we believe the first line of storms could come through as early as 5pm-7pm tonight, moving from Ontario and through the Western New York area.

Heavy rain and gusty winds, along with frequent lightning, are possible with the storms. This heavy rain could affect the evening commute.

Additional thunderstorms are expected to develop overnight and potentially last until Wednesday morning.. For that reason, some areas could get some excessive rainfall which could cause some local flooding issues if the same areas get hits by multiple storms.

Periods of rain are expected to continue Wednesday morning. That could possibly affect the morning commute with showers lingering through much of Wednesday and possibly into Thursday as well.